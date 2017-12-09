Diallo scores 23, No. 8 Kentucky beats Monmouth 93-76 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Diallo scores 23, No. 8 Kentucky beats Monmouth 93-76

Posted: Updated:

By DENIS P. GORMAN
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) -- Hamidou Diallo scored a season-high 23 points and No. 8 Kentucky beat Monmouth 93-76 Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Kentucky (8-1) won its sixth in a row. PJ Washington added 20 points, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 15 and Nick Richards had 10.

Monmouth (3-7) has lost three straight. Deion Hammond led the Hawks with 19 and Micah Seaborn had 18.

Diallo, in his first season, helped the Wildcats take a 54-31 halftime lead. Kentucky extended its lead to 29 points in the second half.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

