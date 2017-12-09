Kentucky constable charged with helping inmate escape - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky constable charged with helping inmate escape

Posted: Updated:

GREENVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Authorities say a Kentucky constable has been charged with helping a jail inmate escape from custody.

Kentucky State Police says Muhlenberg County Constable Willie Parker was arrested Friday on charges of bribery of a public servant and escape by complicity.

Police said Greenville inmate Anthony White escaped while being transported by Parker from the Muhlenberg County Court House to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center in June.

Investigators said Parker agreed to accept a bribe from Kelly Dooley, the inmate's girlfriend, to help in White's escape.

Parker and Dooley have been indicted on the same charges as Parker. Both were in jail at the time of their indictments. Jail records do not show if they or Parker have lawyers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

