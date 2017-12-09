New street sign unveiled in California neighborhood to honor for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New street sign unveiled in California neighborhood to honor former U of L football player

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next time you drive through Louisville, you may notice a new street sign to honor a man who has given so much to the community.

The Honorary Dr. Charlie Johnson Way was unveiled at the corner of 16th and Maple in Louisville's California neighborhood on Saturday. 

Metro Council members and Mayor Greg Fischer attended the ceremony to honor Johnson, a former U of L football and NFL player.

He's also an entrepreneur, who has given hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarship money to local students.

"I am glad that I had the opportunity to come to Louisville to play football, and I just fell in love with the city," Charlie Johnson said. "I got blessed and was able to do a lot of good things."

The 73-year-old businessman said he never dreamed of having a street named after him, and that he plans to continue helping those in the west end as much as possible.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.