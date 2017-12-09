5th annual 'Take What You Can Tote' provides items for Louisvill - WDRB 41 Louisville News

5th annual 'Take What You Can Tote' provides items for Louisville families in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas may be two weeks away, but bags were being loaded up on Saturday with toys and clothing for many families in Louisville.

Hundreds of families lined up at Central High School's Football Stadium for the 5th annual "Take What You Can Tote" giveaway. 

The 15th District PTA and JCPS partnered for the event, that lets lets families fill two bags full of clothing.

The families could get jackets, sweaters, jeans, and even a little something extra this year.

"In addition this year we added toys and books," Autumn Nagle, with the Clothing Assistance Program, said. "They also have shoes, so what happens is they get 10 minutes to shop and they can look at the toys and books and shoes after."

Many families who benefited from Saturday's event live in the California, Newburg, Parkland, Russell and Shawnee neighborhoods.

