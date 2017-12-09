Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield named 2017 Heisman Trophy winner - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield named 2017 Heisman Trophy winner

The three Heisman finalists spoke to reporters Saturday at a press conference before the big announcement. The three Heisman finalists spoke to reporters Saturday at a press conference before the big announcement.

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WDRB) -- Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield will strike the pose as the newest Heisman Trophy winner.

The announcement was made Saturday night in New York City, a little over a year after Louisville's Lamar Jackson was named the winner of the annual award.  

Jackson was a finalist again this year, but unlike last year was not the favorite to win, finishing third in Heisman voting. Had he won, he would have been only the second-ever repeat winner.   

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield and Stanford's Bryce Love was also a finalist for the award. 

WDRB's Eric Crawford and Katie George are in New York City, and will have a full report on air and online. 

