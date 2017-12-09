Man hit by car as he ran from police remains critically hurt - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man hit by car as he ran from police remains critically hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities have identified the man badly hurt when he was hit by a car on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis while running from a state trooper.

Indiana State Police say 26-year-old Timothy Williams Jr. of New Castle remains in critical condition. He was hit Friday night on the city's south side.

State police say a trooper stopped a disabled car in I-65's northbound lanes. The trooper, who said he smelled marijuana from inside the car, requested identification from a man and woman and the man presented a fake ID.

A release says the trooper asked the man to exit the car, but he shoved the officer and ran. He climbed the median wall and was hit trying to cross the southbound lanes.

Police say Williams has a warrant for child molestation.

