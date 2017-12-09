Man running from Indiana trooper hit by car on I-65 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man running from Indiana trooper hit by car on I-65

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a man was badly hurt when he was hit by a car on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis while running from a state trooper.

The man was hit Friday night on the city's south side. State police say a trooper had stopped a car in I-65's northbound lanes for a traffic violation when a male passenger ran away. He climbed over the median wall and was hit while trying to cross the highway's southbound lanes.

Police say the man was unconscious and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the man stopped and cooperated with investigators. Police say the driver whose car was originally stopped was detained.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

