Man running from Indiana trooper hit by car on I-65

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Authorities say a man was badly hurt when he was hit by a car on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis while running from a state trooper.

The man was hit Friday night on the city's south side. State police say a trooper had stopped a car in I-65's northbound lanes for a traffic violation when a male passenger ran away. He climbed over the median wall and was hit while trying to cross the highway's southbound lanes.

Police say the man was unconscious and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver who hit the man stopped and cooperated with investigators. Police say the driver whose car was originally stopped was detained.

