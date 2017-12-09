'Snacks with Santa' event held at Jeffersonville Vintage Fire Mu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

'Snacks with Santa' event held at Jeffersonville Vintage Fire Museum

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Santa was spotted in southern Indiana on Saturday, checking out some vintage firetrucks and visiting dozens of local kids.

More than a hundred people attended 5th annual "Snacks with Santa" event at the Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville. 

Each child was given a gift and had their picture taken with Santa.

Afterward, everyone enjoyed some cookies and other Christmas treats.

Families could also take a look around the museum to see vintage firetrucks and antique toy trucks.

"The kids love it and to be quite honest there is nothing that brings us more joy and bigger wider smiles than seeing how excited some of these children are," Curtis Peters said.

The museum's regular winter hours are Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

