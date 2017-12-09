Memorial held for mother and children killed in Louisville apart - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Memorial held for mother and children killed in Louisville apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville apartment fire that started as a domestic dispute killed a mother and her two children.

Balloons, signs, and crime tape mark the spot of the tragedy where friends and family gathered Saturday night for a memorial service.

The fire claimed the lives of Archie Riley, her 16-year-old daughter Savannah Cooper, and her 11-year-old son Kameron Harris.

Kameron hung on until Friday afternoon at Norton Children's Hospital.

“It’s on my mind all day every day. I can’t stop thinking about it,” Idallas Moore said, who lost everything in the fire.

Police said 26-year-old Danesha Peden ignited the flames following a domestic dispute. She is now facing murder charges.

Moore said she is shocked and angry with the arson suspect.

“You didn’t care about us. You didn’t care if I died. You didn’t care if she died. You didn’t care if the baby’s died. You didn’t care,” Moore said.

Neighbors who were at the service said they are frustrated they could not do more to save Riley and her children.

"I'm mad that I couldn't save Archie, Savannah, and Kameron. It's just sick and it makes me sad," Ceirra Johnson, a survivor, said.

Many neighbors escaped the flames with just the cloths on their backs.

Astrid Shoulders from the non-profit Spontaneous Acts of Kindness stopped the memorial to give coats to some of the survivors.

“It’s just ridiculous. You have lives that were lost, that were ruined, for what. It’s just really heartbreaking,” Shoulders said.

Several local charities are working to help the survivors but it remains a struggle.

The family of the victims has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses.

