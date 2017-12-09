Louisville Skating Academy holds free preview of Nutcracker on I - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Skating Academy holds free preview of Nutcracker on Ice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the most beloved Christmas traditions in the world of ballet now has a local twist.

Saturday, skaters took to the rink at Holiday Square in downtown Louisville for a free preview of next weekend's "The Nutcracker on Ice."

The 30-minute preview showcased the skills of the skaters, some of which are national competitors and part of Team USA.

In total, 98 cast members will take part in the production, some as young as four years old.

"There of course is the ballet, but this is a little bit different take on the ballet," Sarah Neal, with the Louisville Skating Academy, said. "We have a narrator ... we shorten it a little bit, plus it's on ice so things are a little faster moving."

The full production by the Louisville Skating Academy takes place next weekend at the Iceland Sports Complex.

