LACETT | Wildcats shut down Monmouth in NYC win

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The young Kentucky Wildcats were not intimidated by the bright lights of New York City.

Playing at Madison Square Garden, the 8th ranked Wildcats powered past Monmouth 93-76 for their sixth straight win. Freshman Hamidou Diallo led the way with a career-high 23 points. He was one of four Wildcats to finish the game in double figures.

“We’re better,” said Kentucky head coach John Calipari. “There were things that we worked on, the press and some other things, that looked better.”

The Wildcat’s defense certainly set the tone, holding Monmouth to just 37% shooting from the game. They also forced 15 turnovers.

The Cats improve to 8-1 this season as they go into a week long break. UK won’t play again until next Saturday when it hosts Virginia Tech.

