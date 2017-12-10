Judge blocks release of slain officer's body camera video - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Judge blocks release of slain officer's body camera video

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- A judge is blocking the public release of video from the body camera a police officer was wearing when authorities say he was fatally shot while trying to help a driver following a car crash in Indianapolis.

Marion County prosecutors had asked for the video to be kept private, arguing its release would hurt the chances for 28-year-old Jason D. Brown to receive a fair trial. Brown is charged with murder for the July 27 shooting of Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan.

The Indianapolis Star reports the judge's order only allows Brown's lawyer to have a copy of the video.

Defense attorney Denise Turner is fighting a request from prosecutors for Brown's medical records, calling it a "fishing expedition." The judge hasn't ruled on that motion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.