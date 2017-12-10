LACETT | Indiana falls in College Cup Final

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville native Trey Muse gave up seven goals all season as the only goal keeper to play for the 2nd ranked Indiana Hoosiers.

Unfortunately for him, it was still one too many.

The freshman gave up the game-winning goal in the 103rd minute of double overtime in the College Cup Final, as Indiana fell to 3rd ranked Stanford 1-0 at Talen Energy Stadium in Philadelphia, PA.

Stanford midfielder Sam Werner scored the game’s only goal, giving the Cardinal its third straight national title.

