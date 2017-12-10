Former U of L basketball player Kyle Kuric holds annual toy driv - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former U of L basketball player Kyle Kuric holds annual toy drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former U of L basketball star Kyle Kuric shared a special video message from Russia this week, in hopes of helping Louisville children this holiday season. 

Kuric is playing basketball in Russia, so he can't be in Louisville in person, that's why he and his two-year-old twins made a video to encourage everyone to donate a toy for his annual Kyle's Korner for Kids Toy Drive.

You can drop off a toy at the U of L basketball game against Bryant on Monday night at the KFC Yum! Center, or at the U of L Athletic Office at the Swain Activity Center. 

All the toys collected will be donated to Norton Children's Hospital, Home of the Innocents, and the Wesley House.

