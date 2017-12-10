Volunteers spend Sunday wrapping gifts for thousands of kids at - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers spend Sunday wrapping gifts for thousands of kids at Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One local group is doing their best to make sure every child has a present to open on Christmas. 

200 volunteers spent their Sunday wrapping gifts for more than 3,000 children at the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana. 

Organizers said it is one way to make the holidays a little extra special for the kids. 

"Sometimes the kids may not have very much for Christmas ... maybe a gift or two and sometimes, unfortunately, maybe nothing at all," Tina Hood, with the Boys and Girls Club of Kentuckiana, said. "So we're just able to support the families, and make sure the kids have some wrapped gifts to open on Christmas day."

The presents will go to Boys and Girls Club members between the ages of six and 18, and it's all made possible by the Optimist Club, Toys for Tots, and community donations.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

