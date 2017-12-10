Interviews begin Monday to fill Metro Council seat formerly held - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Interviews begin Monday to fill Metro Council seat formerly held by Dan Johnson

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Interviews will start Monday to fill the Metro Council seat formerly held by Dan Johnson. 

The Council will interview the applicants for the District 21 seat, then hold a vote on Thursday to fill the vacancy. 

Johnson was removed from his seat last month amid accusations of sexual misconduct with three women, and violating a controversial agreement that had allowed him to keep his seat following those allegations.

