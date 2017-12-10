Louisville artist's work on display at Hollywood premiere of "St - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville artist's work on display at Hollywood premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"



LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A Louisville woman made a big splash at the Hollywood premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” over the weekend thanks to her artwork.

Weeks ago, Jessica Draewell entered an art contest for the opening of the new “Star Wars” film like she has done so many times.

“I had this cool idea, drew it up on my iPad and entered in the contest,” Draewell said on Sunday.

Little did she know that soon she would receive an email saying she was one of the winners of the contest that drew thousands of entries.

“It's Star Wars,” she said. “It’s the hugest fan base in the world. I didn’t believe it when I was told.”

The art she submitted was drawn entirely on her iPad, and depicts the characters Kylo Ren and Rey reaching out and nearly touching hands.

“It had to be ‘Last Jedi’ related, it needs to be ‘what do you think is going to happen in the film’ and that’s what I pretty much think,” she said.

Her reward was having her art displayed at the premiere and on the red carpet.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to even have it there,” she said.

Originally, Draewell was not planning on going to Los Angeles. However, she got another surprise when her friends started a GoFundMe page for her. Then, a significant donation from filmmaker Kevin Smith got them close enough to the goal to send Draewell.

“Even though somebody tells you its going to be there, seeing it real life I was just like ‘oh my God its there,’ she said.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

