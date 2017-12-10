Louisville artist's work on display at Hollywood premiere of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

Industry observers say reduced plantings during the Great Recession have led to a national tree shortage, resulting in some farm owners reporting higher and earlier demand than in years past.

Indiana could not make a perimeter shot. Louisville has excellent balance. David Padgett's team rode that formula to rally from a 10-point hole to beat the Hoosiers, 71-62.

At the time of his sentencing, his attorney told the court there were no other victims.

Homeless by 11 and relying on the kindness of strangers, art was the one constant in Jamie Homeister's life and now, her passion is paying off.

Authorities have identified the man badly hurt when he was hit by a car on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis while running from a state trooper.

Lamar Jackson's bid to become only the second player to win a second Heisman Trophy came up short, but the Louisville quarterback walked away with a smile in his second trip to Manhattan as a finalist.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) – A Louisville woman made a big splash at the Hollywood premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” over the weekend thanks to her artwork.

Weeks ago, Jessica Draewell entered an art contest for the opening of the new “Star Wars” film like she has done so many times.

“I had this cool idea, drew it up on my iPad and entered in the contest,” Draewell said on Sunday.

Little did she know that soon she would receive an email saying she was one of the winners of the contest that drew thousands of entries.

“It's Star Wars,” she said. “It’s the hugest fan base in the world. I didn’t believe it when I was told.”

The art she submitted was drawn entirely on her iPad, and depicts the characters Kylo Ren and Rey reaching out and nearly touching hands.

“It had to be ‘Last Jedi’ related, it needs to be ‘what do you think is going to happen in the film’ and that’s what I pretty much think,” she said.

Her reward was having her art displayed at the premiere and on the red carpet.

“It's a once in a lifetime opportunity to even have it there,” she said.

Originally, Draewell was not planning on going to Los Angeles. However, she got another surprise when her friends started a GoFundMe page for her. Then, a significant donation from filmmaker Kevin Smith got them close enough to the goal to send Draewell.

“Even though somebody tells you its going to be there, seeing it real life I was just like ‘oh my God its there,’ she said.

