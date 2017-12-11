Support pours in for bullied Tennessee boy after Facebook post - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Support pours in for bullied Tennessee boy after Facebook post

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of celebrities are showing support for a Tennessee boy who posted a video about bullying.

Keaton Jones' mom posted the video on Facebook last week. It now has more than 22 million views.

In it he says, "People who are different don't need to be criticized about it, 'cause it's not their fault." 

The Knoxville boy was afraid to go to lunch because he was getting bullied. Now he's getting support from millions.

Chris Evans invited Keaton to the premiere of Avengers 2 next summer, and one of the stars of Pitch Perfect invited him to be her date for that film's premiere on Tuesday.

At the end of the video, Keaton tried to give bullying victims hope by saying it will get better someday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.