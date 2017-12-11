BOZICH | My weekly AP College Basketball Top 25 ballot, with a new Number 1

Rick Bozich has Louisville and Kentucky in his weekly AP college basketball poll ballot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The super-sized turmoil in the Associated Press college basketball poll typically does not begin until January or February, when conference play accelerates.

Not this season.

Five Top 10 teams lost last week — including top-ranked Duke and No. 2 Kansas.

Time to shake, rattle and roll my weekly ballot

1. Villanova (10-0) — Two Top 25 wins, no losses and Top 10 offensive and defensive efficiency.

2. Michigan State (9-1) — This is Tom Izzo’s best team since the 2000 NCAA champs.

3. Wichita State (8-1) — Only loss was a game the Shockers should have won against Notre Dame in Maui.

4. North Carolina (9-1) — The value of a talented senior point guard (Joel Berry).

5. Miami (8-0) — The schedule has been soft.The defense has been unforgiving.

6. Arizona State (9-0) — Four wins over Top 50 Pomeroy teams — none of them in Tempe. Ask Bill Self how good Bobby Hurley’s team is.

7. Kentucky (8-1) — The Wildcats just won six straight against teams ranked outside Pomeroy’s Top 100. No more teams like that are left on the schedule.

8. Xavier (9-1) — Pomeroy’s numbers have this team the second most efficient offense in the nation.

9. Duke (11-1) — Boston College? I’ll hang up and wait for the Blue Devils to guard somebody.

10. Purdue (10-2) — I know the Boilermakers lost to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. They also have 6 Top 100 wins.

11. Seton Hall (8-1) — Kevin Willard has the best team of all the former Rick Pitino assistants.

12. West Virginia (9-1) — If you watched the Mountaineers beat Virginia, you saw what Kentucky will face in Morgantown next month.

13. TCU (10-0) — When you look at Pitt and then look at the Horned Frogs, you tip your cap to Jamie Dixon.

14. Texas A&M (8-1) — Probably should have the Aggies a spot or two higher despite the loss to Arizona.

15. Oklahoma (7-1) — I imagine I have the Sooners higher than any other voter. Trae Young has been as good as any guard in the country. Lon Kruger can always coach my team.

16. Kansas (7-2) — The Jayhawks are already performing like its March.

17. Notre Dame (8-2) — The Irish have split four games since leaving Maui with a trophy.

18. Virginia (8-1) — The Cavaliers are better than everybody predicted they would be.

19. Gonzaga (8-2) — Your basic talented, dangerous Mark Few team.

20. Florida State (9-0) — I thought Leonard Hamilton lost all his best players?

21. Tennessee (7-1) — The Vols visit North Carolina Sunday. I’d recommend watching.

22. Louisville (6-2) — The Cardinals should win their next two against Bryant and a shaky Tubby Smith-Memphis squad.

23. Arizona (7-3) — Wins over Texas A&M and Alabama show the talented Wildcats are fixing their issues.

24. Texas Tech (7-1) — Three Top 100 wins, including one against Nevada last week.

25. Texas (6-2) — Freshman center Mo Bamba is averaging a double double.

