BOZICH | My weekly AP College Basketball Top 25 ballot, with a new Number 1

With top-ranked Duke losing to Boston College and No. 2 Kansas losing twice, there will be major changes in the AP college basketball Top 25. Rick Bozich shares his latest ballot.More >>
Indiana could not make a perimeter shot. Louisville has excellent balance. David Padgett's team rode that formula to rally from a 10-point hole to beat the Hoosiers, 71-62.More >>
Which team needs a win more Saturday: Louisville, which has won five of its first seven or Indiana, which has lost four of its first nine?More >>
The most alarming thing about this Louisville basketball team has not been the losses to Purdue and Seton Hall. It's been the struggles against teams like Siena.More >>
Is Archie Miller's Indiana basketball team ready for its trip to Louisville Saturday afternoon? The Hoosiers will have to play more consistently than they played while beating Iowa Monday.More >>
Kentucky moved to 7-1 by defeating Harvard Saturday in Rupp Arena, but the Wildcats labored to put away the Crimson, leaving doubts about Kentucky's credentials as a Top 10 team.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has produced Heisman-worthy moments this season, but Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield remains the buzz candidate among voters.More >>
Indiana has improved since the start of the college basketball season but not enough to beat top-ranked Duke.More >>
