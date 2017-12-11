Police arrest 2 southern Indiana men after chase ends in crash, drug seizure

Police say the suspect admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.More >>
Police say the suspect admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.More >>
Police say one of the suspects is the victim's daughter.More >>
Police say one of the suspects is the victim's daughter.More >>
Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one.More >>
Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one.More >>
Indiana State Police are investigating an off-duty sheriff's deputy who shot a man driving toward the officer.More >>
Indiana State Police are investigating an off-duty sheriff's deputy who shot a man driving toward the officer.More >>
At the time of his sentencing, his attorney told the court there were no other victims.More >>
At the time of his sentencing, his attorney told the court there were no other victims.More >>
Police say the suspect threatened the victim in a post including a picture of himself with a gun saying he "had a bullet with the victim's name on it."More >>
Police say the suspect threatened the victim in a post including a picture of himself with a gun saying he "had a bullet with the victim's name on it."More >>
Several people in both states have been arrested.More >>
Several people in both states have been arrested.More >>
On Friday afternoon, the family of two people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.More >>
On Friday afternoon, the family of two people who were killed in an apartment fire had some stern words for the woman accused of setting that fire deliberately.More >>