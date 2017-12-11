Police arrest 2 southern Indiana men after chase ends in crash, drug seizure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say two men were arrested after drugs were discovered following a car chase that ended in a crash.

According to a news release, on Friday, Clark County dispatch received several calls about two vehicles going more than 100 miles per hour on I-65 near the 9-mile marker around Sellersburg.

Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one. According to police, one of the vehicles, a 2013 Chrysler, tried to get off the interstate at the Sellersburg exit and crashed. Authorities say the driver of the car, 24-year-old Billy Dale Huttsell, of Marysville, was ejected from the vehicle and was seriously hurt.

Authorities say as a trooper was assisting Huttsell, the officer asked what happened. Huttsell told the officer someone had rammed his vehicle, according to police. According to authorities, police say an officer found drugs in Huttsell's possession at the scene of the crash.

Police say he was taken to U of L Hospital with life-threatening injuries and that he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say several witnesses gave police information on the other vehicle that was involved in the incident, which was a Ford Crown Victoria.

Investigators say troopers later found that car in Scottsburg, Indiana. Police stopped the vehicle and 32-year-old James White, of Scottsburg, was behind the wheel. He was also found with drugs in his possession, according to police.

Police say White stated he had an altercation with Huttsell in the parking lot of a Kohl's department store in New Albany over an alleged theft. White stated Huttsell left the store and he followed him, according to police.

Huttsell is charged with criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle, reckless driving and possession of meth. He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections while awaiting extradition to Indiana.

White is charged with escape, criminal recklessness with a motor vehicle causing bodily injury, reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held at the Clark County Jail.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

