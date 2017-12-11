Louisville Metro Police say man wanted for kidnapping robbed 3 businesses, gave false name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man officials say was wanted for kidnapping in Indiana, robbed three area businesses and provided a false name to authorities.

Jason Wagoner, 34, was arrested Saturday in the 500 block of Armory Place, near West Muhammad Ali Boulevard. Police say when he was arrested, he falsely identified himself as John Watkins.

According to an arrest report, on Saturday, Wagoner robbed Regalo, located at 562 South 4th Street. Police say he entered the business while armed with a knife. Authorities say Wagoner pulled out the knife and demanded and received the business' cash.

According to police, Wagoner matched a suspect description. Investigators say he had cash and a knife in his pocket.

LMPD also says Wagoner allegedly robbed the Flour de Lis Bakery, located at 1759 Bardstown Road on Oct. 27, 2017. Officials say he entered the bakery and placed a note on the counter saying he had a gun and demanded money.

Officials say Wagoner robbed Carmichael's Kids, located at 1313 Bardstown Road on Dec. 6. Police say he had a knife and demanded and was given money.

When police searched Wagoner, officers found several used syringes in his left shorts pocket. According to police, he admitted to being an intravenous drug user.

Police say Wagoner admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.

He is charged with three counts of first-degree robbery, giving an officer false identifying information and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wagoner is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

