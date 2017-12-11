California production company shooting indie film in Louisville is looking for extras

Authorities have identified the man badly hurt when he was hit by a car on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis while running from a state trooper.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The producers of an independent film being shot in Louisville are looking for extras -- and they're asking for your help.

According to a news release, Stargazer Films, a California-based production company, is currently filming "Already Married" in Louisville. The film is described as an independent thriller about a married woman whose life is turned upside down when she learns her husband is married to another woman.

For much more information on the requirements -- and to sign up -- CLICK HERE.

The opportunities for extras, as described in the news release, are as follows:

On Tuesday, Dec. 12, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., extras are needed at 6400 Crestwood Station, in Crestwood, Kentucky. The setting of the scene will be at an arcade, and the extras will portray parents and kids. Extras portraying parents should come, "dressed for a casual practical play date with your child" and be dressed in, "fun, practical spring / fall casual play wear." No logos or neon colors allowed.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 1:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Eden Springs Farmstead at 3235 Todds Point Road in Simpsonville, extras are needed to portray wedding guests. No white dresses are permitted, but extras should be dressed for "an elegant spring / fall wedding" and attire should be formal, in "jewel tones and pastels." Ladies should wear dresses and men should wear suits and ties. Everyone should be in dress shoes.

On Sunday, Dec. 17, from noon until 6 p.m., at the Mellwood Arts and Entertainment Center at 1860 Mellwood Avenue in Louisville, extras are needed to portray art patrons. This casting call is for adults only, and they should be dressed as "chic art patrons prepared to bid at a daytime fine art opening." Actors should be "dressed to impress" in semi-formal attire. Ladies should wear dresses or blouses and skirt / slacks. Men should wear either suits and ties, or formal dress shirts with slacks and blazers.

