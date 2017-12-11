More than a dozen candidates interviewing to fill Dan Johnson's vacant Metro Council seat

Police say the theft was caught on surveillance video.

Police say the theft was caught on surveillance video.

Police say the suspect admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.

Police say the suspect admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.

Authorities have identified the man badly hurt when he was hit by a car on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis while running from a state trooper.

Authorities have identified the man badly hurt when he was hit by a car on Interstate 65 in Indianapolis while running from a state trooper.

Man hit by car as he ran from police remains critically hurt

Man hit by car as he ran from police remains critically hurt

The producers of an independent film being shot in Louisville are looking for extras -- and they're asking for your help.

The producers of an independent film being shot in Louisville are looking for extras -- and they're asking for your help.

California production company shooting indie film in Louisville is looking for extras

California production company shooting indie film in Louisville is looking for extras

The man died at the scene, according to police.

The man died at the scene, according to police.

Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one.

Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one.

They were supposed to be caring for an elderly Louisville woman, but now they're accused of abusing and exploiting her.

They were supposed to be caring for an elderly Louisville woman, but now they're accused of abusing and exploiting her.

With top-ranked Duke losing to Boston College and No. 2 Kansas losing twice, there will be major changes in the AP college basketball Top 25. Rick Bozich shares his latest ballot.

With top-ranked Duke losing to Boston College and No. 2 Kansas losing twice, there will be major changes in the AP college basketball Top 25. Rick Bozich shares his latest ballot.

Rick Bozich has Louisville and Kentucky in his weekly AP college basketball poll ballot.

Rick Bozich has Louisville and Kentucky in his weekly AP college basketball poll ballot.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than a dozen people will be interviewed today to fill an open Metro Council seat once held by Dan Johnson.

Fourteen applicants are set to be interviewed by the Metro Council at City Hall starting at 4 p.m.

The interviews will get the candidates one step closer to representing District 21, formerly represented by Dan Council.

Johnson was removed from his seat last month amid accusations of sexual misconduct with three women, and violating a controversial agreement that had allowed him to keep his seat following those allegations.

Johnson was accused of sexual misconduct with three women. A three-person panel voted to remove him from the Council last month for violating a controversial agreement that had allowed him to keep his seat following those allegations.

Metro Council members have been going through the applications and background reports of each candidate.

The applicants will each get 13 minutes in front of the council.

"All of the candidates bring very interesting backgrounds, there are a lot of diverse backgrounds that are coming to the table," said Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith. "And when I say diversity I mean in every element of that, so I'm very much looking forward to coming into the chamber tonight with an open mind as we interview the candidates."

The public is welcome to attend the interviews, but Sexton Smith says it could take awhile.

"It could be a very long night on the council because we will stay seated until we and continue the process and deliberate until District 21 seat is filled," Sexton Smith said. "We owe that to the folks here in Louisville and we owe it especially to the folks who live in District 21."

A vote will be held Thursday at the last Metro Council meeting of the year.

The council needs a majority vote to fill the vacancy. The seat must be filled before Dec. 18.

If council members can't agree, the mayor will appoint someone.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.