Police in Grayson County say missing 16-year-old boy has been found

Police in Grayson County say missing 16-year-old boy has been found

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Grayson County say a 16-year-old boy who had been reported missing has been found.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office issued a release on Monday stating that Terrance Boone has been located.

Authorities say he was found Friday night in Leitchfield, Kentucky. 

Police say he was reported missing by his stepfather on Nov. 13.

According to police, Boone stayed in contact with his family while he was gone. Officials say within two hours of a news release being issued about Boone's disappearance, authorities began getting calls on his whereabouts.

Officials say a Leitchfield City Police officer went to a home behind the Southgate Mall and found Boone hiding in the residence, according to authorities. Boone was taken into custody and returned to his parents.

Police say criminal charges will likely be filed against the person who housed Boone while he was missing.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

