U of L students host pancake breakfast for Cochran Elementary students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville students spent their morning helping spread Christmas cheer to elementary school students.

Students from Cochran Elementary School were invited to the University Club at U of L for a pancake breakfast Monday morning. 

Children also got to meet Santa and were surprised with Teddy bears.

JCPS officials say the program introduces the students to a college atmosphere while spreading joy.

"It makes my year," said Sue Wagner, a JCPS family resource coordinator. "They all start looking forward to it as soon as the Christmas stuff starts happening. The staff looks forward to it. And the University Club members -- they're awesome. They tell us that this makes their year as well."

The partnership between the University Club and Cochran Elementary has continued for more than a decade.

