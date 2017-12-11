Men accused of stealing from Harrison County, Ind. construction site

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two men are behind bars after they stole from an Indiana construction site.

Jonathon Taylor, age 35, and 41-year-old Buster Embry were arrested Sunday. Police say the pair stole new appliances and other construction materials worth more than $4,500 from a site in Harrison County.

The victim caught the theft on surveillance video.

Officers were able to find the van used in the video Sunday, along with all of the stolen items.

Taylor and Embry are both charged with burglary and theft.

