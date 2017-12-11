Lane closures expected as crews work on Cochran Hill tunnels on - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lane closures expected as crews work on Cochran Hill tunnels on I-64

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Motorists who use Interstate 64 near Grinstead Drive in Louisville are being advised to expect lane closures at the Cochran Hill tunnels this week. 

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews will be replacing doors on the cabinets that house fire extinguishers in the tunnel on Monday and Thursday evening of this week. 

I-64 will be reduced to one lane at the Cochran Hill tunnels tonight (Monday) from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. Crews will start on the westbound side and then move to the eastbound side.

Any work that is not completed this evening will be performed on the evening of Dec. 14 (Thursday) from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.

