Long John Silver's to open new flagship Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Long John Silver's says its new Louisville location will be a flagship restaurant for the seafood chain.

According to a news release, the new restaurant will be located at the corner of Westport Road and Goose Creek Road.

New menu items and brand ideas will be tested at the location.

Construction on the new location is expected to begin before the end of the year.

The company says the new location will feature Long John Silver’s new design theme. It's the third major redesign in the company's history. In the next few years, it will replace the company's Cape Cod style design, which goes back to the company's beginning in 1969.

There's no word on when the new location will be open for business.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.