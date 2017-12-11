Blue Bell Creamery will once again distribute ice cream in Kentucky and Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Blue Bell Creameries has announced it will once again have ice cream available for purchase for customers in Kentucky and Indiana.

The company announced Monday it will expand its distribution to the Louisville and Lexington areas, as well as parts of Indiana.

In a released statement Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell, said, "It has always been our goal to return to the Louisville and Lexington areas. Our fans ask us all the time when our ice cream will be back in stores. We can’t thank them enough for their patience.”

The company also says it will reopen its La Grange distribution facility.

Officials have not advised on what specific stores will carry the ice cream, but say it is expected to be available at most major supermarkets and drug stores.

The ice cream will be available in the following Kentucky and Indiana cities:

Kentucky: Corbin

Elizabethtown

Frankfort

Henderson

La Grange

Leitchfield

Lexington

London

Louisville

Morehead

Mt. Sterling

Owensboro

Princeton

Richmond

Shelbyville

Somerset Indiana: Jeffersonville

New Albany

Evansville

Jasper

Vincennes The Texas-based company recalled ice cream after concerns arose over possible listeria contamination.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.