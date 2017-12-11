POLICE: Suspects arrested with suitcases containing 'very large' amounts of marijuana in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested two men in east Louisville after they were found with luggage containing what one of the suspects said was 50 pounds of marijuana.

According to arrest reports, police began tracking the suspects Friday afternoon.

Police say 37-year-old Terrell Hardin was seen driving a white Chevrolet Impala when he pulled into the parking lot of Longhorn Steakhouse, near the intersection of Hurstbourne Parkway and Taylorsville Road around 5 p.m. At that point, police say he traded vehicles with an accomplice, 36-year-old Charles Commodore, who was driving a 2017 Ford Edge.

According to the arrest reports, Hardin then began driving the Ford Edge, while Commodore followed behind in the Chevy Impala. Police say both vehicles then drove to the rear of the Holiday Inn Express located on Chamberlain Lane, near the interchange between Westport Road and the Gene Snyder Freeway.

While there, police say the two men engaged in "an apparent drug transaction." Hardin allegedly got out of his vehicle, opened the rear hatch, and an unidentified man put three large suitcases inside. That man then got into the Ford Edge, and both vehicles pulled into the adjacent parking lot. At that point, the unidentified man gout out of the Ford Edge and walked toward the hotel, carrying a shopping bag.

Police say both vehicles then left the area, following close to each other. Officers followed the vehicles onto I-71 South, then to I-264 West.

"Both vehicles were paced at over 65 mph in a 55 mph zone between Brownsboro Road and Shelbyville Road," police state in the reports. "Both vehicles failed to signal a lane change from left to right immediately prior to exiting the interstate."

At that point, police say they tried to stop both vehicles on Oxmoor Lane.

Police say Hardin initially slowed down when the lights and sirens activated, but he then started to drive away in the Ford Edge. According to the arrest reports, he drove about 200 yards before he stopped and was eventually arrested.

Commodore was ordered not to drive away in the Impala, but he did, and was eventually stopped at Village Gate Court, near the intersection of Glaser Lane and S. Watterson Trail.

Police say they confiscated what they estimated to be roughly $10,000 in Hardin's pocket.

Hardin allegedly admitted that there was 50 pounds of marijuana inside the car, in the luggage that police had seen earlier. Police say they don't know how much marijuana was actually in the suitcases, but the amount was "very large."

Officers also allegedly found a handgun under the driver's seat.

Both men were arrested. Hardin is charged with complicity to trafficking in marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. Commodore is charged with complicity to trafficking in marijuana, fleeing in a vehicle and failure to signal.

