POLICE: Suspects arrested with suitcases containing 'very large' amounts of marijuana in east Louisville

One man was thrown from a vehicle into a field. Incredibly, he survived.More >>
One man was thrown from a vehicle into a field. Incredibly, he survived.More >>
They were supposed to be caring for an elderly Louisville woman, but now they're accused of abusing and exploiting her.More >>
They were supposed to be caring for an elderly Louisville woman, but now they're accused of abusing and exploiting her.More >>
Police say one of the suspects claimed it was 50 pounds of pot.More >>
Police say one of the suspects claimed it was 50 pounds of pot.More >>
Police say the theft was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Police say the theft was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Police say the suspect admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.More >>
Police say the suspect admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.More >>
Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one.More >>
Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one.More >>
Indiana State Police are investigating an off-duty sheriff's deputy who shot a man driving toward the officer.More >>
Indiana State Police are investigating an off-duty sheriff's deputy who shot a man driving toward the officer.More >>
At the time of his sentencing, his attorney told the court there were no other victims.More >>
At the time of his sentencing, his attorney told the court there were no other victims.More >>