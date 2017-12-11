High-speed chase in southern Indiana ends with serious injuries, two arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high-speed chase topped 100 mph and ended with a man's body tossed in a field off I-65 in southern Indiana.

Incredibly, that man survived -- and he wasn't the one being chased by police.

Dunlop Brown says he saw it all. They say a picture is worth 1,000 words -- and Brown had at least that many to describe the violent end to a high-speed chase he witnessed.

"I looked up in my rear view mirror and two cars just flying, 'VROOM!'" said Brown. "The way I watched that wreck, I just knew I was watching somebody die."

"They shot in-between me and the guardrail," Brown continued. "BOOM! BOOM!"

"They were going about 100 mph," he said.

It all happened at around 11 a.m. Friday off I-65 North in Sellersburg.

"This is why we tell people, before you do anything stupid, take a moment, take some deep breaths and think about what you are getting ready to do," said Sgt. Jerry Goodin of the Indiana State Police.

Goodin says 24-year-old Billy Huttsell and 32-year-old James White did not think enough.

The chase started at a New Albany Kohl's over money White claims Huttsell stole from his home. Police say Huttsell then darted off in his Chrysler 300, as White pursued him for about 10 miles in a grey Crown Victoria.

What made the crash so dangerous is not just the fact that cars were weaving in-and-out of traffic at 100 mph, according to police. Police say the most dangerous aspect was at Exit 9, where the chase ended when Huttsell's car flipped twice and landed just feet away from a construction site where people were working.

"Those factors alone make this a very, very serious case," Goodin said. "We'll continue to investigate and turn it in to the prosecutor's office, and hopefully we'll receive more charges."

For now, both men face reckless drug and traffic charges.

Troopers say when Huttsell's body was tossed from the window as his flipped car, suspected meth fell out with him. We're told White raced away from the scene, and when troopers later found him in Scottsburg, he had marijuana in the car.

Both men are now behind bars.

"I was just devastated, thinking 'Oh No!'" Brown said.

Brown hopes they stay off the road for a very long time.

"I was just thinking about it," Brown said. "If they would have hit me, they would have killed me dead."

Huttsell was seriously injured in the crash but is out of the hospital.

White already had an outstanding warrant in Clark County.

