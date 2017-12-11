Louisville FBI office says even in rural areas, terrorists are g - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville FBI office says even in rural areas, terrorists are getting more creative

Amy Hess, the Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Office Amy Hess, the Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Office

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The FBI Louisville office said terrorists are getting more bold with their messages, trying to recruit more members. 

Terror groups are targeting anyone who wants to listen by using videos found on YouTube and messages on social media.. 

Amy Hess, the Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville Field Office said all 50 states, including Kentucky, have active terrorism investigations. She couldn't get into where or the exact cases, but said said it's not just in large cities or tucked away in small communities. 

She said it's any place where you have access to a computer.

"They get this information fed to them," Hess said. "They see it online. They can go to the social media. and they an be converted right there in their own homes."

A 27-year-old man who is accused of setting off a pipe bomb in the New York subway on Monday came to the U.S. from Bangladesh. Investigators said he told them he was inspired by the Islamic State to carry out the attack but had no direct contact with the terror group.

"What we're worried about is the individuals who look like they're being recruited, who start to make comments, who say that I'm supportive of this ideal and they're pushing into the area of sounding like violent rhetoric," Hess said. "They're going to take action. They're going to do something."

She said people can be easily drawn into terrorism.

"They see this very high quality propaganda and start to be drawn into it," Hess said. "From there, terrorists can convert them or push them over more secure means of communication." 

Hess said younger people are particularly susceptible to wanting to join a terror group.

"When they don't feel supported, they don't have other options," she said. "I see a lot of analogies with the gang problem and terrorist recruiting."

The FBI says most people will not act on terrorism plans, but it's still up to FBI agents to make sure it doesn't happen.

