IMAGES | Southeast Christian Church hosts free, week-long 'Celebrate Christmas Together' event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville church is holding a week-long Christmas celebration, and it's free to everyone.

Southeast Christian Church is holding its "Celebrate Christmas Together" event from Dec. 11 to 14 at its Blankenbaker Campus at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, near I-64.

The event runs 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Dec. 10-14, and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Dec. 15.

"It's a family-friendly event, including a live nativity, indoor ice skating, indoor train, a Christmas program with singing and dancing, indoor snowball frenzy, crafts, photo booths, and a Dickensian Christmas village, where Southeast mission partners will have gift items available for purchase to support their ministries from around the world," a news release states.

Box meals are also available for $4.

During the week, gift bags will be filled for local nursing home residents. Anyone wishing to contribute can do so by donating lap blankets, shampoo and conditioner, soap and body wash, lip balm, lotion, socks, note cards with pre-stamped envelopes, notepads, wall calendars, large-print crossword and puzzle books and large-print devotionals.

No tickets or reservations are required to attend. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

