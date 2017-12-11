2,400 new solar panels to power Oxmoor Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2,400 new solar panels to power Oxmoor Center

Posted: Updated:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

Big savings are coming to Oxmoor Center, but you won't find them on a sale rack.

Two-thousand-four-hundred new solar panels will activate this week and will power your shopping experience.

“Like any large scale property, shopping centers require a significant amount of electricity,” said Kendall Merrick, General Manager of Oxmoor Center.

Oxmoor Center is 93 percent leased with 87 retailers. Between big stores like Macy's and Dick's Sporting Goods, the 900,000-square-foot building sucks up a lot of energy. The new solar panels will fuel 40 percent of that electricity from the lights to the HVAC system.

The mall's parent company, General Growth Properties, has been planning to cover half of the roof with the solar panels for the last year. It changed the roof color from a dark gray to white to reduce heat emission.

The panels cost more than $1 million and will take about nine years to pay off. Meanwhile, they're predicted to last 30 years and will save the mall $2.5 million in that time.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said the city has started to measure and report the total amount of greenhouse gas emissions across Louisville each year. He said those emissions have decreased 17 percent since 2010.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.