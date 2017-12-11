Former police officer suing Prospect and Louisville to keep Facebook messages private in LMPD Explorer investigation

The alleged victim claimed that Johnson approached her in a church basement, kissed her and fondled her under her clothes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former Prospect assistant police chief Todd Shaw is suing the City of Prospect and the City of Louisville to keep his Facebook messages private, claiming they have nothing to do with the investigation into sex abuse in the LMPD Explorer Program.

Shaw, who was suspended in September after sources told WDRB News that he was under investigation allegedly interfering in the sex abuse probe of the LMPD program, resigned earlier this month.

In the lawsuit, Shaw says Louisville Metro Government obtained a search warrant for his Facebook messages and posts related to its investigation into the Explorer Program. He goes on to argue that "the records provided by Facebook in response to the search warrant are unrelated and not relevant to Louisville Metro Police Department's investigation of the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer Program."

The Explorer Program, which for years acted as a mentoring program for Louisville kids, has been embroiled in controversy for months. One former Explorer told police last year that he had sex with both former officers Kenneth Betts and Brandon Wood in 2011 and 2012. In total, four officers are under investigation for sexual abuse.

In the lawsuit filed on Dec. 7, Shaw says he has not be charged with any crime as a result of the Facebook posts and messages. The lawsuit states that since Shaw's resignation, the City of Prospect has received "multiple" open records requests related to Shaw's resignation.

"The public dissemination of the private Facebook messages and the personal opinions regarding those messages will result in immediate, irreparable harm to the Plaintiff's rights..." the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit doesn't specifically state who has filed those requests for Shaw's messages.

Shaw was suspended with pay on Sept. 1, but Prospect officials never released why. Shaw said he was cleared off any criminal charges and his resignation wasn't related to the LMPD Explorer case.

Read the full lawsuit below:

