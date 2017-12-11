CRAWFORD | Louisville bashes Bryant (no, not Kobe) 102-59

Louisville blew by a Bryant team which lost for the 10th time in 11 games, 102-59 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night.More >>
Lamar Jackson's bid to become only the second player to win a second Heisman Trophy came up short, but the Louisville quarterback walked away with a smile in his second trip to Manhattan as a finalist.More >>
Eric Crawford on Lamar Jackson's arrival in Manhattan for his second year of Heisman Trophy festivities.More >>
The University of Louisville women's basketball team is developing legitimate depth as it vies to become a nationally elite team this season.More >>
Eric Crawford with five takeaways from Louisville's second straight loss.More >>
The University of Louisville football team will take a three-game winning streak into the TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will face Mississippi State on Dec. 30 at noon.More >>
After winning three games in five days -- and traveling 3,000 miles to do it -- the Bellarmine basketball team has again established itself as one of the national teams to beat in 2017-18.More >>
Louisville played Akron even through regulation, two overtimes and a round of penalty kicks, but came up just short in a bid to return to the College Cup soccer Final Four.More >>
