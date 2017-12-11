CRAWFORD | Louisville bashes Bryant (no, not Kobe) 102-59

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Gotham Classic will provide the University of Louisville basketball team with four of its first 11 games. It has not yet provided the Cardinals with a decent game.



Maybe it’s appropriate that all the opponents seem like Jokers.



On Monday night in the KFC Yum! Center, Louisville dismantled a Bryant College team that now has won just once in its first 11 games and came into the contest ranked No. 262 out of 351 teams in the Ratings Percentage Index.



Of course, Louisville was ranked only No. 100 coming into the game itself, thanks in small part to the cupcakes provided by the Gotham Classic, which also will give the Cards a game against No. 164 Memphis in Madison Square Garden this weekend and No. 123 Albany at home next week.



Louisville beat Bryant (no, not Kobe) 102-59 in front of a sparse crowd. See if you’ve read this before – after a sluggish start, the Cardinals picked it up, then pulled away in the second half.

If you’re looking for significant developments, perhaps you can find one in the shooting of point guard Quentin Snider, who has struggled from the field most of the season but who made 6 of 8 shots on Monday, including 4-6 from three-point range, where he entered the game shooting 23.7 percent.

"It was just a matter of keep shooting the ball," Padgett said. "I had a couple of meetings with Q when he was struggling with his shot, and that was the message in both -- just keep shooting the ball. He's a good shooter. Eventually he was going to have a night like this one, where he makes four of them."



Snider finished with 17 points to lead five U of L players in double figures. The Cards also got 17 – all in the first half – from center Anas Mahmoud, who also grabbed nine rebounds in 18 minutes. Deng Adel also finished with 17.

Padgett said he was particularly pleased with the play of V.J. King

"He did a great job getting into the lane and creating for other people," Padgett said. "I was very happy with him."

Padgett also continued to work his team into full-court pressing.

"We haven't done it a lot, but it's something that can help us get it going," Padgett said. "And with Ray right out in front of it, he's really tough to deal with."

Padgett also was more pleased with his team's passing and offensive movement. Of the Cardinals' 39 field goals, 21 came off assists, including 11 assists on their 18 second-half field goals. As a result of that movement, the Cards shot 55.7 percent form the field and made 10 of 26 three-point tries.



Next up for the Cards is a noon matchup on Saturday against Memphis in Madison Square Garden.

