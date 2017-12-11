Metro Council interviews 13 candidates for vacant District 21 seat left by removal of Dan Johnson

The free event includes a live nativity, an indoor ice skating, an indoor train, a Christmas program with singing and dancing, an indoor snowball frenzy and a Dickensian Christmas village.

The free event includes a live nativity, an indoor ice skating, an indoor train, a Christmas program with singing and dancing, an indoor snowball frenzy and a Dickensian Christmas village.

One man was thrown from a vehicle into a field. Incredibly, he survived.

One man was thrown from a vehicle into a field. Incredibly, he survived.

Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one.

Police say a caller stated that it appeared that one vehicle was chasing after the other one.

Louisville blew by a Bryant team which lost for the 10th time in 11 games, 102-59 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night.

Louisville blew by a Bryant team which lost for the 10th time in 11 games, 102-59 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night.

Serving beer, wine, and liquor in a funeral setting is part of a growing trend across the country.

Serving beer, wine, and liquor in a funeral setting is part of a growing trend across the country.

They were supposed to be caring for an elderly Louisville woman, but now they're accused of abusing and exploiting her.

They were supposed to be caring for an elderly Louisville woman, but now they're accused of abusing and exploiting her.

Police say one of the suspects claimed it was 50 pounds of pot.

Police say one of the suspects claimed it was 50 pounds of pot.

POLICE: Suspects arrested with suitcases containing 'very large' amounts of marijuana in east Louisville

POLICE: Suspects arrested with suitcases containing 'very large' amounts of marijuana in east Louisville

Matt Cappotelli has unending hope facing a kind of cancer that has never been defeated.

Matt Cappotelli has unending hope facing a kind of cancer that has never been defeated.

VIDEO | Former WWE superstar from Louisville wrestles with life in second round of brain cancer

VIDEO | Former WWE superstar from Louisville wrestles with life in second round of brain cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Council members interviewed 13 people Monday for the empty District 21 seat left by the removal of Dan Johnson.

Johnson was accused of sexual misconduct with three women and voted out by a special panel, and now it's up to Metro Council to appoint someone to fill the vacant seat.

During Monday night's interviews, candidates had two minutes to introduce themselves followed by 10 minutes of Q&A with council members and one final minute to sell why he or she should be selected.

Among the pool of candidates is a social worker, pastor, a firefighter, retired census worker and public health workers. A husband and wife also both put their names in.

CLICK HERE FOR ALL 19 PEOPLE WHO SUBMITTED THE INITIAL APPLICATION

Council members said it's a hard decision that they take seriously.

"You're looking for someone who has positive energy and who wants to help move the district and the community forward," said Madonna Flood, who represents District 24. "I always look for someone who is ready to progress the city.

"Everything we vote on affects the entire community, and I wanted to see who has been engaged long enough to listen to the city of Louisville and find out what we've been passing and what the ramifications were."

Candidate Nicole George announced she's already pre-filed to run in next year's primary for the District 21 seat. Erich Shumake, who ran against Johnson in 2015 and lost, also applied for the seat.

Council is expected to nominate and appoint someone at their regular meeting on Thursday.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.