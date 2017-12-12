Marion County Middle School student accused of threatening school on Instagram

According to arrest reports, the child had bruising that was "not consistent with conventional spanking."More >>
According to arrest reports, the child had bruising that was "not consistent with conventional spanking."More >>
"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.More >>
"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.More >>
A Marion County Middle School student was arrested Monday after police say the student made a threatening post on Instagram.More >>
A Marion County Middle School student was arrested Monday after police say the student made a threatening post on Instagram.More >>
Police say one of the suspects claimed it was 50 pounds of pot.More >>
Police say one of the suspects claimed it was 50 pounds of pot.More >>
One man was thrown from a vehicle into a field. Incredibly, he survived.More >>
One man was thrown from a vehicle into a field. Incredibly, he survived.More >>
They were supposed to be caring for an elderly Louisville woman, but now they're accused of abusing and exploiting her.More >>
They were supposed to be caring for an elderly Louisville woman, but now they're accused of abusing and exploiting her.More >>
Police say the theft was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Police say the theft was caught on surveillance video.More >>
Police say the suspect admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.More >>
Police say the suspect admitted to the robberies during a recorded interview.More >>