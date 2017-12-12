Marion County Middle School student accused of threatening school on Instagram

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Marion County Middle School student was arrested Monday after police say the student made a threatening post on Instagram.

In a letter sent home to parents, Marion County Public Schools Superintendent Taylora Schlosser said the post had a picture of the student holding a gun, with a comment referring to that person as a "school shooter" and the words "gonna shoot up the school."

Schlosser says the comments were posted on different accounts, and the student was taken into custody before classes started. She says no weapon was found.

The sheriff's office says the student will be charged with terroristic threatening.

The student has been suspended pending the outcome of a hearing to decide whether the student should be placed in an alternative school or expelled.

