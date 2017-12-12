IMAGES | Massive water main break floods streets in Shelby Park neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 48-inch water main ruptured early Tuesday, sending millions of gallons of water pouring into the streets in the Shelby Park neighborhood near downtown Louisville.

Water levels have gone down significantly since the water main ruptured near E. Oak Street and S. Clay Street sometime before 8 a.m.

Not long after the first reports, gushing water could be seen rising to the top of tires on cars parked cars in the neighborhood.

It took Marisa McClintock by surprise.

"There was water rushing down the street, it wasn't anything like I've ever seen," McClintock said. "I've seen floods and stuff, but nothing like this."

At one point the water was several feet high -- coming up over car tires, covering sidewalks, and reaching raised porches of homes.

Fire officials say three people were rescued this morning: two passengers trapped in a van, and the driver of a JCPS bus.

"All of those people were rescued from imminent danger," said Louisville Fire & Rescue Capt. Sal Melendez.

Melendez says a swift water team then checked the area to make sure people and residences were safe.

"Since then we have gone around and shut down -- along with LG&E -- shut down the utilities to the homes that are very, very close to where the rupture occurred," Melendez said.

Melendez estimates six to eight homes are without power.

Crews have cordoned off four blocks in all directions from the center of the break has been set up, and those streets are expected to remain closed for the rest of the day.

Officials with University Hospital and Jewish Hospital in downtown Louisville tell us they have experienced decreased water pressure, but operations are continuing as normal.

A Norton Hospital official says elective surgeries have been postponed, and staff and patients are being given bottled water to drink.

Humana closed its downtown offices and asked employees to work from home because of the lack of water pressure.

[IMAGES: MASSIVE WATER MAIN BREAK FLOODS STREETS NEAR DOWNTOWN LOUISVILLE]

Kelley Dearing-Smith, a spokesperson for Louisville Water, says they believe a 48-inch main ruptured.

"So this is a really large transmission main carrying millions of gallons of water," Dearing-Smith said.

Water levels were receding around lunchtime, but several streets were still flooded for several blocks around the main break, and water pressure remains low in several areas in and around downtown.

Dearing-Smith says normal water pressure should be restored soon.

Related:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.