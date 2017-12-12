Cookies and candies usher in the holiday season for Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - December is a busy month full of rich celebrations for Hanukkah and Christmas.

Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen's Janine Washle is sharing the traditions and foods of the seasons' most popular holidays.

This year, Hanukkah begins on December 12th and continues for the next eight days. Also known as the festival of lights, Hanukkah celebrates the small flask of oil that miraculously lit the Temple for eight days, and nights.

To celebrate the miracle of the oil, fried foods especially, potato latkes, and sufigaynot, or fried donuts, are practically required eating.

Other sweets are welcome during the eight days of celebration. Cut out cookies using some of the most popular symbols like the dreidel, menorah, and candles, are sure to please those who like sugar cookies. The traditional rugelach are popular not only for their wonderful flavor, but because they can be made ahead of time and frozen.

The scent of freshly baked Christmas cookies evokes warm memories of Christmas’s long ago. The recipe for traditional Christmas cookies can be passed down through families. New variations can bring some exciting flavors to the dessert table, and interesting shapes can add a little excitement to cookie trays.

Sugar cookies are made from basic ingredients: butter, sugar, flour, baking powder or soda, eggs, and vanilla. In order to bake a successful sugar cookie, these ingredients need to be fresh since the buttery flavor shines through, along with a bit of vanilla. The sugar creates a crisp edge and a tender cookie.

Depending on the ratio of the above ingredients, sugar cookie dough can be rolled for cut cookies, or formed for soft centered cookies.

Janine Washle's Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen

Hardin Springs Area

Big Clifty, KY 42712

Connect with Janine and Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen on her website, Facebook, Youtube and Pinterest.

Cloverfields Farm and Kitchen also has a special Fall Comfort Foods Recipe Booklet available by email. To ask for a complimentary copy, just email Janine Washle at cloverfields.farm.ky@gmail.com.

About Janine Washle:

Cloverfields Farm & Kitchen is primarily an on-line destination. They are not open to drop-in visitors as it is a private residence. Cloverfields Kitchen researches and reinterprets many traditional recipes using local produce, much from their own gardens, and adding a global perspective. Janine is working on her first cookbook, but she also has a long resume developing recipes for several companies. She has also won several contests and cook-offs with her original recipes.

