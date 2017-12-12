Campbellsburg woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting husband in back of the head as he slept

CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Campbellsburg woman has been arrested after police said she shot her husband in the back of the head, killing him as he slept in their bed.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the home of Gary and Tasha Bentley on Troutman Hill Road, off Drennon Road, in Campbellsburg.

Police said Tasha Bentley claimed she was in a fight with her husband, Gary Bentley, after he attacked their 4-year-old son by, "throwing him in his bed" and hitting him.

Tasha Bentley said she then stepped in and tried to stop him, but he responded by kicking her, according to the report.

A short time later, police said Gary Bentley was sleeping in their bed. That's when, police say, Tasha Bentley killed him.

"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.

Police said Tasha Bentley then removed about 20 firearms from the couple's gun safe so that when police arrived they would think the home had been burglarized. Kentucky State Police said Bentley admitted to killing her husband.

Those who live and work near the home said they never expected something like this to happen in their neighborhood or with a family like the Bentleys.

"He was a very pleasant person, always a smile on his face," said Carolyn Sharp, who said she has known the family for five years "He was a person you’d think you could really get acquainted with. Tasha was friendly, too. She was always laughing and everything was OK with her."

When KSP did search the home, they allegedly found several jars of marijuana.

Bentley was arrested Monday evening and charged with murder, trafficking in marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. She is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.