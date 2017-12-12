POLICE: Radcliff couple arrested after husband admits to spankin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Radcliff couple arrested after husband admits to spanking 6-year-old with switch daily

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff couple has been arrested after police say the husband admitted to spanking a 6-year-old girl with a switch "on a daily basis," and significant bruising was found on her lower back and buttocks.

According to arrest reports, 29-year-old Zachari Dukes told Radcliff Police that he spanks his 6-year-old step-daughter with a switch on a daily basis. Police say the child had "visible bruising in different stages of healing on her lower back and buttocks." Specifically, police say the bruises were "very linear in nature and not consistent with conventional spanking." Officers say his actions constituted cruel punishment and abuse.

Police say Dukes' wife, 23-year-old Brittany Moore, admitted to being present when it happened and allowing it to take place. 

Both Dukes and Moore were arrested Monday afternoon and charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child. They are currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Two children were removed from the home by Child Protective Services. 

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.