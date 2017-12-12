POLICE: Radcliff couple arrested after husband admits to spanking 6-year-old with switch daily

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff couple has been arrested after police say the husband admitted to spanking a 6-year-old girl with a switch "on a daily basis," and significant bruising was found on her lower back and buttocks.

According to arrest reports, 29-year-old Zachari Dukes told Radcliff Police that he spanks his 6-year-old step-daughter with a switch on a daily basis. Police say the child had "visible bruising in different stages of healing on her lower back and buttocks." Specifically, police say the bruises were "very linear in nature and not consistent with conventional spanking." Officers say his actions constituted cruel punishment and abuse.

Police say Dukes' wife, 23-year-old Brittany Moore, admitted to being present when it happened and allowing it to take place.

Both Dukes and Moore were arrested Monday afternoon and charged with second-degree criminal abuse of a child. They are currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

Two children were removed from the home by Child Protective Services.

