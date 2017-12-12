UPDATE: Rep. Dan Johnson refuses to resign, calling molestation allegations false

The raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.More >>
The raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.More >>
Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.More >>
A suspect is in custody after an Indiana State Police trooper was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop near the corner of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in Jeffersonville.More >>
A suspect is in custody after an Indiana State Police trooper was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop near the corner of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in Jeffersonville.More >>
"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.More >>
"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.More >>
Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.More >>
Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.More >>
Days after a family of three dies in an apartment fire, WDRB found a history of code violations on the property.More >>
Days after a family of three dies in an apartment fire, WDRB found a history of code violations on the property.More >>
Scammers cashed in by ripping information directly from Centra Credit Union ATMs in southern Indiana.More >>
Scammers cashed in by ripping information directly from Centra Credit Union ATMs in southern Indiana.More >>
A 48-inch water main broke early Tuesday, sending millions of gallons of water pouring into the streets in the Shelby Park neighborhood near downtown Louisville.More >>
A 48-inch water main broke early Tuesday, sending millions of gallons of water pouring into the streets in the Shelby Park neighborhood near downtown Louisville.More >>