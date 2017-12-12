Man dies after trench collapses at Kentucky construction site - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after trench collapses at Kentucky construction site

Posted: Updated:

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - A coroner in Kentucky says a 38-year-old man died in a construction accident at a site where a retail store is being built.

Madison County Coroner Jimmy Cornelison identified the man as Loren Richmond of Richmond. 

Richmond was working in a 14-foot trench when it collapsed. 

Madison County Emergency Management Service said the accident was reported shortly before 11:30 a.m. Monday.

More than 40 first responders used heavy equipment to get to Richmond. 

No one else was hurt.

It's still not clear what caused the trench to collapse. Cornelison says Richmond police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.