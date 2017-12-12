Springfield, Ky. woman arrested after allegedly stabbing woman i - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Springfield, Ky. woman arrested after allegedly stabbing woman in the neck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a Springfield, Kentucky, woman turned herself in Monday evening after she stabbed another woman in the neck.

According to an arrest report, 40-year-old Tammy James surrendered herself at the Washington County Sheriff's Office just hours after she committed the crime.

The sheriff's office says that just before 5 p.m. on Monday, James got into an argument with a woman she shared a home with on Deep Creek Road, south of Perryville Road in Springfield, Kentucky. According to the arrest report, James then stabbed the woman in the neck with a silver knife.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, that victim was flown via helicopter to University Hospital in Louisville. A spokesperson at the hospital says the woman remains in stable condition.

James has been charged with first-degree assault. She is currently being held in the Marion County Detention Center.

