Hikes Point Kmart building to be redeveloped

The former Kmart at 3911 Taylorsville Road is slated for redevelopment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The big-box building that housed the old Kmart in Hikes Point is due for a makeover and new tenants, according to a development plan filed with Metro government.

Louisville-based Triple M Investments Co. plans to divide the 72,000-square-foot building at 3911 Taylorsville Road into two equal portions, but there is no word yet on which retailers might occupy the space.

Triple M also plans to build two free-standing restaurants, a pharmacy and an auto service center with 12 service bays on the site, while keeping the Thornton’s gas station at Taylorsville Road and Yorkshire Boulevard, according to the plan.

Kmart’s parent company Sears Holdings said in April 2016 that it would close all but one of the Kmart stores in the Louisville area, including the Hikes Point store.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.