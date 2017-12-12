Hikes Point Kmart building to be redeveloped - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hikes Point Kmart building to be redeveloped

Posted: Updated:
The former Kmart at 3911 Taylorsville Road is slated for redevelopment. The former Kmart at 3911 Taylorsville Road is slated for redevelopment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  The big-box building that housed the old Kmart in Hikes Point is due for a makeover and new tenants, according to a development plan filed with Metro government.

Louisville-based Triple M Investments Co. plans to divide the 72,000-square-foot building at 3911 Taylorsville Road into two equal portions, but there is no word yet on which retailers might occupy the space.

Triple M also plans to build two free-standing restaurants, a pharmacy and an auto service center with 12 service bays on the site, while keeping the Thornton’s gas station at Taylorsville Road and Yorkshire Boulevard, according to the plan.

Kmart’s parent company Sears Holdings said in April 2016 that it would close all but one of the Kmart stores in the Louisville area, including the Hikes Point store.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.