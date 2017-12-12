Remains of Kentucky Marine killed in WWII arrive in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Remains of Kentucky Marine killed in WWII arrive in Louisville

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Marine from Kentucky killed during World War II has finally returned home.

Albert Strange had been missing in action until his remains were identified recently.

Strange was 18 when he was killed during the Battle of Tarawa in the Pacific Theater in 1943.

His remains arrived at the Louisville International Airport Tuesday morning.

Graveside ceremonies are scheduled for noon tomorrow in Cave City.

