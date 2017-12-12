Mom sues Lexington high school after son's death in gym class - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mom sues Lexington high school after son's death in gym class

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman whose son died at Dunbar High School in Lexington is suing the school.

Fifteen-year-old Star Ifeacho died in April after collapsing during open gym. The lawsuit says athletic trainers, coaches, and administrators were negligent.

Star's mother says she arrived at the school 18 minutes after he called her for a ride, and he had already passed out.

The lawsuit says EMS was not there when she arrived, and the AED wasn't in the training room.

"The trainer had actually sent teenagers running around trying to find the AED," said Sheila Heistand, the family's attorney. "He sent them on a wild goose chase trying to find the other AED that was available in the school."

Heistand says no one called 911 until five minutes after Star passed out, and 14 minutes had passed before the AED was used to try to revive Star.

The school district hasn't commented.

