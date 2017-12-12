Late night host Jimmy Kimmel brings baby son out to talk about health care

A 48-inch water main broke early Tuesday, sending millions of gallons of water pouring into the streets in the Shelby Park neighborhood near downtown Louisville.

Scammers cashed in by ripping information directly from Centra Credit Union ATMs in southern Indiana.

Days after a family of three dies in an apartment fire, WDRB found a history of code violations on the property.

Reports show history of code violations at southwest Louisville building where 3 people died in fire

Members of Brooks' staff and arena officials are still investigating the incident.

"As he lay sleeping, Tasha used her personal weapon, a silver Ruger with purple grips, and fired one round into the back of Gary's head, killing him," the report states.

Campbellsburg woman charged with murder after allegedly shooting husband in back of the head as he slept

A suspect is in custody after an Indiana State Police trooper was shot Tuesday night during a traffic stop near the corner of West Park Place and Jefferson Street in Jeffersonville.

Suspect in custody after ISP trooper shot during traffic stop in Jeffersonville

Officers have two people in custody, but a third person is at-large.

The raid included representatives of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- It was two Kimmels instead of one for the Monday night audience.

Jimmy Kimmel's young son, Billy, made an appearance on his father's late night broadcast, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" after undergoing a second heart surgery last week.

"Hi, I'm Jimmy. This is Billy," Kimmel said holding his son, who was born in April with a serious heart issue. "He's fine everybody. He may have pooped, but he's fine."

As he choked up during the show, the host joked that "Daddy cries on TV, but Billy doesn't."

Kimmel thanked the guest hosts who filled in for him last week while he took time off to care for Billy.

And he praised the "very bright and talented doctors and nurses" at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles who treated Billy and kids like him who, according to Kimmel, are having their health "especially threatened right now" because federal funding has run out for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

The program covers about 9 million children whose parents usually earn too much to qualify for Medicaid, but not enough to afford private health coverage. More than a million lower-income children are at risk of losing their health insurance next year if Congress doesn't act soon.

Kimmel said CHIP is "not a partisan thing," noting that Democrats and Republicans "overwhelmingly" supported it until now.

The program has become a "bargaining chip," the ABC host said, and is "on the back-burner while they work out their new tax plans."

"Which means parents of children with cancer and diabetes and heart problems are about to get letters saying their coverage could be cut off next month," he said. "Merry Christmas, right?"

Some states are already starting to run out of funds -- and a few have begun notifying parents that benefits may end in coming months.

Kimmel said he's had enough.

"What could be more disgusting than putting a tax cut that mostly goes to rich people ahead of the lives of children?" he asked.

"If these were potato chips they were taking away from us, we would be marching on Washington with pitchforks and spears right now," he said.

Kimmel revealed in May in an emotional monologue that his son needed heart surgery a few days after he was born.

Following the experience, Kimmel has found himself at the center of the health care debate, discussing it on his show multiple times over the past few months.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.