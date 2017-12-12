Final arrangements announced for 3 victims who died after Shanks Lane apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The final arrangements have been announced for three people who died after an apartment fire that happened last Tuesday on Shanks Lane.

Archie Riley, 41, and her two children, 16-year-old Savannah Cooper and 11-year-old Kameron Harris, died as a result of the fire.

Visitation is scheduled for Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Valley Hope Center on Deering Road.

A funeral will also be held at the Valley Hope Center on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial will then take place at the Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Authorities say the fire was deliberately set by Danesha Peden. She is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on murder, arson and assault charges.

Anyone wanting to help cover funeral expenses can donate at any Republic Bank through Southwest Family Ministries.

